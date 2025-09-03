Canadian discount airline WestJet has ordered 67 new aircraft from Boeing, comprising 60 737 Max 10s and seven 787-9s.

The Calgary-based airline disclosed the order on 3 September, saying it has also secured options for an additional 25 Max 10s and four 787s. The agreement was recorded in June on Boeing’s website as being from an undisclosed customer.

Boeing has not disclosed a value for the deal or a delivery timeline for the aircraft.

“With the addition of these aircraft, WestJet has the largest order book of any airline in Canada and will double our fleet of Dreamliners, underpinning our growth plans,” says chief executive Alexis von Hoensbroech.

“These highly efficient and comfortable aircraft are critical to the growth and renewal of our fleet and will also significantly improve our fuel consumption.”

WestJet is an all-Boeing airline that operates 147 737s and seven 787s, according to fleet data provider Cirium. The company’s regional airline subsidiary WestJet Encore operates 39 De Havilland Canada DHC 8-400 turboprops.

Before the deal disclosed on 3 September, WestJet held unfilled orders with Boeing for 62 737 Max aircraft: eight Max 8s, 47 Max 10s and seven of an unspecified variant, Cirium shows.

Boeing has not yet achieved certification of the 737 Max 10 but says it expects to do so in 2026.

WestJet’s order comes as the USA and Canada continue negotiating a long-term trade agreement. Earlier this year, ahead of a final trade deal, US president Donald Trump slapped hefty tariffs on Canadian imports, straining relations.

“This agreement between WestJet and Boeing reflects a pragmatic approach to doing business, creating new opportunities, economic benefits and long-term jobs on both sides of the border,” Canadian transport and internal trade minister Chrystia Freeland says.

“The deal marks future economic benefits on both sides of the border. Canada is one of Boeing’s largest international supply bases, providing aerospace parts for all Boeing commercial airplane models in production,” WestJet adds.