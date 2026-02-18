Wet-lease specialist Avia Solutions Group is further simplifying its structure, by bringing two of its operators under the same leadership.

It will unify the operational structure of Slovakia’s AirExplore and Lithuania’s KlasJet, although both brands will be retained.

KlasJet chief Justinas Bulka is to take up the same position at AirExplore while also maintaining his current role.

Bulka says the combination will enable faster deployment of aircraft and greater scaling efficiency.

“By leveraging the unique strengths of each brand, while unifying our back-end operations, we are positioning ourselves to be the most agile partner in the European aviation sector,” he says.

AirExplore uses a fleet of Boeing 737-800s – for both passenger and cargo services – while KlasJet specialises in business flights using older-variant 737s configured with low-density seating.

Avia Solutions Group says the two carriers, each with European air operator’s certificates, have “operational similarities” which will “bring efficiencies”.

AirExplore will focus on core wet-lease services while KlasJet will continue to concentrate on VIP and private charters.

AviaSolutions believes that the combination will allow both carriers to extend their reach in such markets as the UK and North America.