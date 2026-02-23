Global airline alliance Oneworld has named ex-Finnair senior figure Ole Orver as its new chief executive, succeeding Nathaniel Piper.

Orver was formerly the chief commercial officer at Finnair, appointed in 2019. He left in 2024 as the airline restructured its senior management team.

Finnair credited Orver with driving the airline’s commercial offering during the difficult periods in which the company was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and disruption from the closure of Russian airspace.

He will take up his new role as the head of Oneworld on 1 April.

Orver previously served as senior vice-president of network management at Qatar Airways, and held positions with SAS, LOT and Air Berlin.

“We will continue the work to showcase the world’s premium alliance, elevate the customer journey, and unlock new tools and technology,” he says.

Predecessor Piper is taking up the post of chief commercial officer at Oneworld member American Airlines.

American Airlines chief Robert Isom, who is also Oneworld’s governing board chair, says Orver has a “proven track record of driving commercial performance, deep knowledge of airline partnerships, and extensive international experience”.