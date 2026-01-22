Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) – the parent company of Malaysia Airlines – has reshuffled its leadership team, more than a week before its new chief executive takes the helm.

Group chief strategy officer Bryan Foong will be promoted to oversee MAG’s airline business, which comprises Malaysia Airlines, regional carrier Firefly and religious charter operator Amal.

Foong will be succeeded by Low Wen Long, who is currently corporate strategy head at MAG.

Foong will be responsible for “steering the strategic direction and performance of MAG’s global and segmented airlines portfolio” in his new role. As group strategy chief, he had been part of the airline’s restructuring efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With a strong track record in developing high-impact strategies and partnerships, Bryan is well positioned to lead the airline businesses in driving commercial performance, operational reliability and customer-centric innovation, further reinforcing MAG’s regional and global standing,” the group adds.

MAG states that Low will “lead the formulation and execution of the group’s enterprise-wide strategy across its key business portfolios to support sustainable growth and value creation”.

The two appointments take effect from 1 February, the same day that incoming MAG president and chief executive Nasaruddin Bakar officially takes the helm. Nasaruddin succeeds long-time MAG chief Izham Ismail, who is retiring after over 40 years at the company.

Nasaruddin, whose appointment was announced in November 2025, states: “As MAG enters the next stage of its transformation, marking a shift from stabilisation to scaled and disciplined growth, we are guided by a clear responsibility to build a financially sustainable and globally competitive aviation group that serves as a key enabler of Malaysia’s long-term development.”