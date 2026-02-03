Malaysian operator AirBorneo has ordered eight ATR twin-turboprops, comprising five ATR 72-600s and three ATR 42-600s.

The deal, finalised in late 2025 and disclosed at the Singapore air show, also includes purchase rights for four additional ATRs. Deliveries are scheduled between 2027 and 2029.

AirBorneo is owned by the state government of Sarawak in east Malaysia. It operated as Malaysia Aviation Group subsidiary MASwings until 2025, when it was divested to the Sarawak state government.

Following the takeover, AirBorneo inherited MASwings’ fleet of eight older-generation ATR 72-500s, as well as eight DHC-6-400 Twin Otters. It also took over the MASwings’ Rural Air Services network, operating regional and rural routes in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan in east Malaysia.

ATR states that the new aircraft are also equipped to support medical evacuation operations.

“The mixed fleet gives AirBorneo greater flexibility to right-size capacity across diverse route profiles, while benefiting from the strong commonality of the ATR family,” the company adds.