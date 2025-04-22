Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo and Malaysia Airlines’ MASkargo intend to form a global joint freight business under plans announced on 22 April.

While details of the arrangement are light at this stage – and the tie-ups are subject to regulatory approvals – the partners say the deal will bring about a “streamlined product offering, enhanced connectivity, faster transit times and new routing opportunities across their combined extensive networks”.

They also suggest customer benefits will come from the three businesses combining expertise and resources.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to redefine the global air cargo landscape,” says Qatar Airways’ chief officer for cargo, Mark Drusch. “This agreement will bring together three strong players to offer unparalleled service and global connectivity, reinforcing our commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence.”

Subject to approvals, the partners expect the new venture to launch in “the near future”.

Carriers across all three businesses fly cargo in the bellyholds of passenger jets, while Qatar Airways has 28 Boeing 777 freighters and MASkargo has three Airbus A330-200 freighters.

Relationships between the three businesses are already underpinned by Oneworld membership – in the case of British Airways and Iberia at IAG – while Qatar Airways holds a 25% stake in IAG.

The “strategic collaboration” in the cargo market comes amid concerns about the outlook for global trade, partciularly following US President Donald Trump’s moves to increase tariffs across the board.