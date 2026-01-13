Virgin Atlantic Airways has entered a sale and leaseback agreement with Irish-based lessor AerCap covering six new Airbus A330-900s.

The A330neos – from Virgin’s backlog – are set to be delivered from the second quarter of this year, running to the fourth quarter of 2027.

Virgin Atlantic has 13 A330-900s on direct order, of which one had been delivered by the end of last year. But it also operates several others through lease agreements.

The aircraft are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.

“We have invested billions to fly the youngest, most efficient fleet across the Atlantic,” says chief financial officer Ansar Hussain.

Hussain says the additional aircraft will be configured with larger premium cabins as well as “spacious” suites.

AerCap chief commercial officer Peter Anderson says the A330neo is “one of the most sought-after aircraft globally” and will “play a key role” in the airline’s fleet renewal.

Airbus secured net orders for 98 A330-900s last year.