Budget carrier Wizz Air’s UK operation is seeking authorisation to commence transatlantic flights to US destinations.

Wizz Air UK is intending initially to carry out passenger charter services.

But its submission to the US Department of Transportation seeks the “full scope” of rights under the US-UK ‘open skies’ agreement, to give the airline the “flexibility” to commence scheduled flights in future.

Wizz Air UK operates a fleet of 21 Airbus A321neos, three of which are the long-range A321XLR.

The company has not identified possible destinations, noting that its services will vary depending on seasonal demand and the chartering organisation.

But it is seeking quick US approval to enable it to begin the proposed services “as soon as possible”.

Wizz Air UK claims the authorisation will create “increased travel choices, greater service options, and enhanced competition”, benefiting both UK and US passengers.

The carrier emerged in 2017 as a spin-off from Central European operator Wizz Air, and was created to mitigate negative effects of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

For its latest full financial year, to 31 March 2025, the UK carrier turned in an operating loss of £46.5 million ($63 million) – about double the previous year – on a 6% rise in revenues to £447 million.

Wizz Air has been rethinking its strategic direction following the decision to axe its Middle Eastern operation, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, last year and cut back its commitment to A321XLRs.