Singapore-based defence and technology firm ST Engineering has revealed plans for a new uncrewed air system (UAS) targeting civil cargo applications.

Revealed for the first time at the 2026 Singapore air show, the DrN-600 is an all-electric vertical take-off and landing platform that represents the first foray by ST Engineering into the medium-lift UAS market.

The multi-rotor design features four engine nacelles, each housing two co-axially aligned rotor assemblies, powered by electric motors, for vertical lift, a narrow 8m (26ft) wing mounted above the centre fuselage and twin vertical tails.

Up to 100kg (220lb) of cargo can be carried inside the main fuselage, which is accessed via a Boeing 747-style upward opening nose.

The unmanned aircraft will offer a maximum take-off weight of 600kg and a 37-64nm (70-120km) range.

ST Engineering says the DrN-600 is designed to “address key barriers to large-scale UAS commercialisation, including technology robustness and unit economics.”

Speaking ahead of the Singapore air show on 1 February, Chua Jin Kiat, executive vice-president of ST Engineering’s international defence business, said the DrN-600 will be incorporated into the company’s broader UAS ecosystem with features including centralised docking control and integration with smart digital networks for urban operations.

The DrN-600 will offer “strong performance in alignment with regulatory requirements”, Chua notes.

Although the cargo UAS was developed primarily for commercial use, the DrN-600 will also be offered as a dual-use platform to support military operations, according to Teong Soo Soon, ST Engineering’s head of unmanned aerial systems.

A baseline version of the aircraft will begin flight testing in the second quarter of this year, Teong, says.

Certification of a final DrN-600 design, which is being developed in parallel to the initial prototype, is expected to take place over the next two years.

ST Engineering is unveiling several other new projects at this year’s Singapore airshow, including the EagleStrike loitering munition for beyond line-of-sight precision strike, the ARTOS modular multi-mission quadcopter for supporting tactical operations in urban environments, and a new business aviation thrust reverser design.