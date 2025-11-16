The United Arab Emirates’ Al Fursan aerobatic display team is making its first Dubai air show appearance flying Chinese-produced Hongdu L-15 advanced jet trainers.

Pictured ahead of the 17-21 November event’s opening, the new assets have been introduced in place of the team’s previous Leonardo-supplied Aermacchi MB-339s. The Al Fursan display involves seven examples of the twin-engined L-15.

The UAE announced a roughly $440 million order for a dozen L-15s ahead of the last Dubai air show two years ago, detailing a potential total need for up to 36 examples.

The design is also operated by China’s air force and navy under the designation JL-10, with Zambia’s air force also operating the export-model L-15.