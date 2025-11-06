BAE Systems and Turkish Aerospace (TAI) are to “explore common opportunities on uncrewed systems”, having signed a joint memorandum of understanding (MoU) linked to the establishment of a strategic alliance.

Announced on 6 November, the pact will see the companies “explore opportunities to collaborate on the development of uncrewed air systems [UAS]”, with further details not disclosed.

“We see this as the start of a deep and meaningful alliance between our two organisations,” says Dave Holmes, managing director of BAE’s FalconWorks division. He notes that each company brings “complementary skills and capabilities… and a strong portfolio of uncrewed assets which we can leverage and combine to create a range of compelling and cost-effective solutions.”

Pointing to “the strong existing relationship between both companies”, TAI chief executive Mehmet Demiroglu says the initiative “will allow us to bring our already proven uncrewed systems capabilities to new heights”.

“We want to jointly explore how we can accelerate progress and new market opportunities in this field,” he adds.

TAI’s product portfolio includes a variety of UAS, including the medium-altitude, long-endurance Aksungur and Anka, and the Anka III unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV).

BAE also has a years-long pedigree in the sector, having previously flown models including the Herti, Mantis and Taranis UCAV demonstrator. It also owns logistics UAV specialist Malloy Aeronautics, and is working on a demonstrator for an autonomous collaborative platform eyed as forming part of a broader future combat air system capability for the UK.

The MoU announcement came less than two weeks after Ankara signed a £5.4 billion ($7.2 billion) contract to acquire 20 Eurofighter Typhoons, with BAE to perform final assembly work on the jets at its Warton site in Lancashire.

The UK company also has provided support to TAI during the Turkish airframer’s development of the indigenous Kaan fighter.

BAE in mid-September also announced a separate MoU with Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works unit, with the pair to collaborate on a modular family of UAS for use during electronic warfare and suppression of enemy air defences tasks.