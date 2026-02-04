Indonesia has edged closer to a contract for the Leonardo M-346, signing a letter of intent (LOI) with the Italian airframer at the Singapore air show to advance the acquisition process.

Jakarta in July 2025 selected the M-346 as part of a fleet modernisation programme, with the twin-engined type to be supplied in the F-model Block 20 light fighter configuration.

M-346 F Block 20

Source: Leonardo

Indonesia will take M-346 in F-model light fighter configuration

Signed by Leonardo, the Indonesian defence ministry and PT ESystem Solutions, the LOI is focused on the “supply and support” of the M-346F and includes the localisation of a range of MRO activities.

To perform both training and combat missions, the M-346 will replace older types in Indonesia’s inventory, including the BAE Systems Hawk. FlightGlobal’s World Air Forces directory records the country as operating 21 examples of the UK-built trainer.

Leonardo says the parties will now work to advance their discussions, to “achieve a procurement contract signing soon.”

Upgrades incorporated on the Block 20 variant include a large area cockpit display, a new active electronically scanned radar, a Link 16 data-link, electronic countermeasures, and new weapons systems.

