Deployed Eurofighter Typhoons from the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) have for the first time undergone air-to-air refuelling behind a German-operated Airbus Defence & Space A400M tactical transport, during operations in the Middle East.

Performed using assets in the region as part of the international coalition effort to counter activities by Islamic State militants, “the operations were carried out both during the night and day to qualify RAF pilots in refuelling from a different aircraft type”, the service says.

Images released by the UK service show that the work involved a German air force A400M registered 54+46, equipped with under-wing hose-and-drogue refuelling pods.

RAF Typhoons routinely undergo refuelling behind the UK’s Airbus A330 Voyager multi-role tanker transports.

“Refuelling from the A400M was different because of subtleties that make a surprisingly big difference,” says one of the RAF pilots involved in the activity. Those variables included “refuelling airspeed, hose response and markings, basket size and shape, and aircraft lighting at night,” they add.

“Developing this new capability is extremely important as it adds increased flexibility and agility to our air operations here,” says Wing Commander Chris Pearson, who leads the squadron currently operating Typhoons in the region.

Named Operation Shader by the UK, the coalition campaign currently sees the RAF operating over Iraq and eastern Syria.

The UK service has 22 A400Ms in service, but lacks an in-flight refuelling capability with the type.