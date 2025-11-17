Embraer will supply the United Arab Emirates’ air force with a VIP-configured version of its Praetor 600 business jet, with the acquisition announced on the opening day of the Dubai air show.

Full details of the purchase have not been disclosed, but the UAE’s Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement values it at AED212 million ($57.7 million): a sum that would suggest it is likely to be for more than one example.

The Brazilian airframer – which has yet to comment on the sale – cites the Praetor 600 as having a maximum range of 4,018nm (7,430km), with the twinjet ordinarily having capacity for eight to 12 passengers.