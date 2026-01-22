GE Aerospace ramped up its production system last year amid easing supply chain troubles, with the company delivering 2,386 commercial aircraft engines in 2025, a 25% year-on-year bump.

The improvement came as GE and competitors seek to overcome longstanding industrial system constraints that have limited output in recent years, leaving aircraft makers like Airbus clamouring for more turbofans.

CFM International, which GE and Safran Aircraft Engines own jointly, made particular progress last year hiking deliveries of best-selling Leap turbofans, which power A320neo-family jets and Boeing’s 737 Max.

Last year, CFM delivered 1,802 Leaps, up 28% from 1,407 in 2024, GE said on 22 January when disclosing its 2025 financial results.

GE attributes that acceleration partly to its priority suppliers having delivered to GE 40% more “material input” last year than in 2024.

GE’s 2025 financial results reflect both surging deliveries and increased demand for aftermarket services.

The company turned an $8.7 billion profit last year, 32% more than in 2024, with revenue up 18% in one year to $45.9 billion.

The company’s commercial engines business alone brought in $33.3 billion in revenue, up 24% year on year. Of that, sales of engines and other equipment accounted for $12.2 billion in revenue, up 18% year on year, while services generated $30.1 billion in revenue, up 21%.

GE expects that positive momentum will continue, predicting its 2026 adjusted revenue will jump in the low-double-digit percentage range, year on year. It anticipates turning a $9.85-10.25 billion operating profit this year, up 8-13% from 2025.