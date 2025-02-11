India’s Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is targeting the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026 for the first flight of the new Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Tejas Mk2 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

Speaking with FlightGlobal at the Aero India air show in Bengaluru, LCA Mk2 Project Director V. Madhusudana Rao says construction of the first prototype is underway, and that over 55% of the required parts have been manufactured.

The first prototype’s wings and forward fuselage are almost ready, with activities related to the manufacture of the centre fuselage already completed and production of the rear fuselage to commence shortly.

The Indian air force aims to buy 120 examples of the Tejas Mk2.

“The requirement of six squadrons was an initial assurance from the air force, with an intent to share its requirements with industry,” says former Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, who retired from the air force in 2024.

“We cannot promise anything more than that, until we receive the aircraft and start exploiting it. We can increase the orders if it meets our expectations.”

The ADA will build four prototypes between 2025 and 2027, with final operational clearance targeted for 2028. India’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had cleared a Rs92 billion ($1 billion) developmental programme in August 2022.

The programme was subsequently delayed by a year due to funding delays, which were resolved only in September 2023.

The LCA Mk2 is a 17,500kg (38,500lb) jet powered by a single GE Aerospace F414 INS-6 engine capable of producing 22,000lb (98 kN) of thrust.

Rao says the ADA has six F414 INS-6 engines, which have been modified and qualified for use on prototype aircraft. He notes the complete propulsion system was integrated and tested on a ground testbed for the first time in January.

Commenting on the aircraft’s canards, a feature absent from earlier versions of the Tejas, Rao says that these add stability following other updates requested by the air force. In addition, the canards improve lift and turn rates.

The LCA Mk2 will feature an enhanced version of the indigenous ‘Uttam’ active electronically scanned array radar developed for the Tejas Mk-1A. The aircraft will also feature a large area display, side stick cockpit controls and a new digital flight control computer. The type will also have domestic-origin electronic warfare sensors and an infrared search and track sensor.

As compared to the Tejas Mk1A, which can carry 3,500kg payload, the LCA Mk2 will have a payload capacity of 6,500kg, with the capability to carry heavy standoff weapons. The Tejas Mk2 will also be able to carry all air-to-air (Astra) and air-to-ground weapons (Rudram, BrahMos-NG) developed indigenously by India’s Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).