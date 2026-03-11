Pratt & Whitney has secured a follow-on contract to supply engines for Leidos’s developmental AGM-190A air-launched cruise missile.

The follow-on contract to supply an unspecified number of TJ150 engines comes shortly after the Leidos weapon received it official US Air Force designation in late February.

Pratt & Whitney’s parent, RTX, does not state the number of engines to be delivered, or the contract value.

Formerly dubbed Black Arrow, the AGM-190A is not intended to be launched from bombers or fighters, but from the ramp of a Lockheed Martin AC-130J gunship. The weapon has been in development since 2021 under a research partnership with the USAF and Special Operations Command.

According to Leidos, the AGM-190A is a “200lb class” weapon that has a standoff range of over 400nm (741km).

The TJ150 is a one-stage turbojet generally for use in missiles and drones.

“Meeting today’s mission demands requires speed and reliable performance, and the TJ150 engine delivers on both,” says Jessica Villardi, vice president of Fighter and Mobility Programs at Pratt & Whitney.

“The engine’s performance and availability make it an ideal fit for effectors, as it provides consistent thrust and supports seamless vehicle integration.”