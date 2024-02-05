Strong order activity in recent years and continued constraints in aircraft supply mean leading aircraft lessors are likely to become even more prominent players in sourcing the airline global fleet

Even before Boeing’s fresh challenges with the 737 Max 9, the popular view in the airline industry was that the current shortage of aircraft was likely to persist for the next couple of years at least, as supply chain and reliability issues continue to dog attempts to restore production to pre-pandemic levels.

The challenge ahead on raising supply appears even more daunting after the US Federal Aviation Administration’s move on 24 January to block Boeing from hiking Max production rates while the agency undertakes a large-scale investigation intended to ensure the safety of the aircraft’s production system.

That news came just days before the aviation finance community descended on Dublin for the annual Airline Economics Growth Frontiers conference. Small wonder then that most of the talk in Dublin was that any return to normality in aircraft supply was likely to, if anything, take even longer to materialise.

”I didn’t think it would normalise potentially until 2027-28,” said James Meyler, chief executive of lessor Orix Aviation Group during a wide-ranging lessors’ panel on 29 January at the conference.

“But since then there is the problem with -9 and the knock-on effect across the supply chain. So if anything that has pushed back the catch-up even further. If anything I think that supply chain has gone further to the right which in general for the lessor market means more retentions, and aircraft that people can get their hands on are more valuable.”

That was a view echoed by Peter Barrett, chief executive of SMBC Aviation Capital. ”We’ve been of the view that the supply-side challenges for the manufacturers… are going to persist. We don’t see it changing.

”The events with the Alaska aircraft and Boeing -9 clearly add a further challenge to Boeing. It’s certainly going to be a challenge for them to manage the production rate, so I think that is going to be a further dampener on rate, for example.”

He also points to the impact of developments such as the increased inspections on a number of Pratt & Whitney GTF engines as further adding to wider supply challenges.

”The manufacturers, across the piece, generally I would say have over-promised and under-delivered in addressing this issue over the last couple of years, ” he says. ”Evidence would suggest that it’s going to persist longer than they probably anticipate.”

Similarly Andy Cronin, chief executive of aircraft lessor Avolon, sees a number of years before shortages alleviate. ”I think it is clear there is an under-supply of aircraft which… we believe is going to last through the end of this decade,” he says.

CHALLENGE TO RAMP-UP PRODUCTION

The ramping up of production for commercial aircraft manufacturers and programmes remains very much a work in progress across the board – Embraer, for example, is producing around 70% of the regional jets it was pre-crisis.

However, most attention lies in the production pressures around ramping up rates for the the models with the biggest backlogs, namely Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies.

Boeing was producing Max jets at a rate of around 38 a month at the point at which the FAA placed its freeze on production hikes. It has an ambition to get to 50 in 2025 or 2026. “We are still confident in the goals that we laid out for [2025 and 2026], although it might take longer in that window than originally anticipated,” Boeing chief financial officer Brian West said on a 31 January results call.

For its part Airbus has ambitions to reach a single-aisle production rate of 75 per month in 2026.

But while Boeing finds itself back in the spotlight, Air Lease executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy believes the wide-ranging supply chain issues mean production ramp-up targets for both manufacturers will be challenging.

“This situation with OEM production is across the whole spectrum of every manufacturer, every aircraft type,” says Udver-Hazy, in a keynote address. ”The only aircraft that we have been getting pretty well close to on time is the A350, and of course that’s at very low production rates, even compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“We are looking at these tremendous increases in production that were forecast by Airbus and Boeing, which we don’t think they will be able to meet – especially with the latest FAA restrictions on Max production and a supply chain which, in our view, may have difficulty in supporting Airbus to able to reach 75 single-aisle a month – which is 900 A320/A321s.

”That is going to be a very difficult mountain to climb. This is what has been announced, but the real world may be slightly less than these numbers.”

Speaking on a panel later during the conference, head of leasing customers at Airbus, Sinead Cormican, noted Udvar-Hazy had previously suggested Airbus would only deliver 680 aircraft in 2023, and that Airbus ended the year delivering 735.

”It has been a very difficult period for supply chain, everybody knows that, not just in our industry, but in all industries. I would like to think we have managed to achieve what we set out to do in 2023. That in itself shows a bit of stability.

”Supply chain issues are still with us,” she adds. “We all know ramping back up is very difficult, not just for us but for all or our suppliers. I think we are trying to set targets we believe we can achieve. We believe we can achieve 75 [a month].”

While a faltering pick-up in aircraft production has been in evidence ever since the more draconian of Covid restraints began being lifted, airlines were initially able to bridge the gap by returning aircraft grounded at the start of the pandemic back into service. These options though are almost exhausted.

”There are very few aircraft with airlines that can come back into service today,” says Cirium Ascend Consultancy’s global head Rob Morris. He says this, combined with limited available inventory and supply constraints, such as the GTF issues, means supply will continue to lag demand.

”We think the OEM delivery deficit sustains through 2026, 2027 at least, possibly even further,” says Morris. ”So there is going to be a shortage of aeroplanes for a long time to come yet.”

IS AIRCRAFT SHORTAGE GOOD NEWS FOR LESSORS?

In the same way that constrained capacity has had a positive impact for airlines in terms of helping to boost yields, so it also has a positive impact for lessors – both in terms of higher pricing and strong demand.

That is welcome for lessors after many took a hit supporting airlines through their various restructurings during the pandemic years.

”Our own annualised lease yield is up… over the last 12-18 months, and is a long way back to its pre-Covid level,” says Avolon’s Cronin. ”Yes we do have an element which is on more depressed rentals as a result of restructuring activity over the past few years, but we are already three years on from where a lot of that restructuring happened and in general these lease terms are between six and eight years.”

Indeed, Airbus’ Cormican says that the shortage means that “it’s really a lessors’ market rather than an airline’s market”.

“That will change the dynamic a little bit,” she suggests. “If you have got capacity, it is going to allow you to grow. If you don’t have access to assets, it’s going to be a littler harder. That’s going to be a change in the market we haven’t seen before. 75% of Airbus operators don’t have backlog with us, so they need access to those aircraft through lessors.”

That interest from airlines is being noted by lessors, particularly those with large order backlogs – even if production struggles are causing headaches for their own delivery streams.

“Yes, it’s a challenge in planning, managing your business in terms of deliveries, pipeline, portfolio because there is a level of uncertainty in deliveries,” says SMBC Aviation’s Barrett. “But it also brings opportunities in terms of lease extensions, lease rates.

“Airlines see the same challenges on the supply side as we do, so they are reacting to that,” he adds, noting that is particularly evident for new aircraft as airlines looking for deliveries in the coming years cannot access inventory from the manufacturers until the end of the decade. “So airlines are saying we need to lock in some supply, and are coming to people like us with an order book.”

Likewise Avolon chief executive Andy Cronin says he is seeing evidence of the impact of the shortage as airlines are looking to “lock in availability of aircraft to a 2027-2028 timeframe”.

MATHS CHANGE ON AIRCRAFT LIFE EXTENSION

Alongside strong demand for new equipment, the shortage and delivery uncertainty also means airlines are extending existing leases and retaining older aircraft for longer.

Aviation Capital Group chief executive Thomas Baker says: ”Broadly speaking, [we are seeing] dramatically higher extension rates than we have seen in the past, aircraft staying in service longer than we would have anticipated. And higher lease rates. We think that’s going to continue. There are still a lot of airlines with gaps in their fleet plans.”

Cronin says: “Already we are seeing behaviour change in the market, whereby airlines are choosing to invest in the maintenance of older aircraft, whether that is through a lessor or on their own balance sheet. The breakeven point of when do you invest to get another five, six years out of the engine compared to when do you actually take new aircraft – that maths has changed.

“These aircraft are well capable of having their lives extended,” he adds. ”Before Covid there was a lot of discussion about over-supply of aircraft and of the shortening of the economic life.”

“I think what we are undoubtedly going to see over the next five to six years is that decision to replace or reinvest and extend is going to change fundamentally and we are going to see more and more engines hitting the shop for 18-plus year-old aircraft.”

This trend is reflected in the age of the active fleet. Ascend’s Morris notes the installed fleet is more than one year older in average terms than it was in 2019. “Almost a quarter – 3,000 aircraft – are more than 20 years old. That was one-fifth at the end of 2019,” he says.

One impact of the ageing of the fleet is ultimately heightened replacement demand. “We won’t see replacements at the moment, because the OEMs aren’t delivering enough aircraft,” says Morris. “But as we get those aircraft deliveries normalised in 2026, 2027, perhaps 2028, then we will have even more ageing aircraft and therefore we will have even more aircraft that could be retired.”

STRONG DEMAND DRIVES MEGA ORDERS

Last year was a bumper year for aircraft orders; Airbus and Boeing sharing more than 3,400 net orders during 2023. Air Lease’s Udvar-Hazy though says the order activity makes up for ground lost during the pandemic.

”Between 2015-21 we had five or six years of relative under-ordering, so we have a lot of catch-up to do,” he says. ”If you look at total backlog between 2016 and now, it hasn’t changed that much. In fact Boeing’s total backlog is below what it was seven years ago.”

A notabe feature of this cycle has been the scale of commitments from airlines; for example, the Indian pair of revamped flag carrier Air India and low-cost giant IndiGo signed for almost 1,000 aircraft between them in 2023. This means much of the backlog is accounted for by a relatively small number of players.

Udvar-Hazy says it remains to be seen how many of these culminate in deliveries or whether certain airlines slip in their positions. “It is going to be a very, very dynamic market for these mega-orders and how many will be delivered to the original purchaser of these aircraft,” he says.

Notably the big lessors have also been taking their share of the order backlog.

”What we have seen on the lessor space and the airline side [is] that there has been significant order-book activity over the past 18 months or so,” says Avolon’s Cronin. “That order activity has been heavily concentrated in the larger players in each region and in the larger players in aircraft leasing.

”A decade ago there were about 15 active narrowbody lessor order books. Today there are about five or six. Similarly if you go to the airline side, the order books are more heavily concentrated towards the number one, two, three market player in each segment.

”We think that creates a unique aspect to that overall supply-demand equation and we voted with our capital – last year we ordered 200 aircraft as well as onboarding 51 sale-and-leaseback aircraft.”

That combination of new deliveries and sale-and-leaseback business will further increase the share of leased aircraft in the global fleet.

”For the first time it looks like the leasing component of new deliveries is over 50%,” says Udvar-Hazy. “What that really represents is a tremendous capital requirement for the five years of almost $800 billion. It’s a huge amount of investment that needs to be funded. And the lessors will have to come up to about $388 billion of funding for new aircraft in the next five years.”

Similarly he says leasing accounts for over half the global fleet today. ”In 2000 over a quarter of jets were leased and since then we’ve basically doubled. 51.3% of the aircraft – or over 12,000 aircraft – are under some kind of lease arrangement,” Udvar-Hazy says. ”This has really become the strongest segment of how aircraft are procured by airlines.

”I am often asked by Wall Street, where is this going? We never projected 50%, we never believed that 50% of aircraft would be leased. But it certainly could be in the high fifties, might even reach 60%. It depends on the financial capability of the balance sheet of airlines and how much debt they can absorb, especially now they have to modernise fleets at a rapid pace between now and the end of the decade.”