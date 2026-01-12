Elbit Systems has secured $275 million in contracts from an unnamed Asia-Pacific country for helicopter self-protection suites.

The contract runs for five years and will see the company deliver its electronic warfare (EW) suite and its Mini-Music Direct Infra-Re Counter Measures (DIRCM) system, according to the company.

“These contracts reflect the growing trust of our Asia-Pacific customers in Elbit Systems’ advanced, combat-proven self-protection solutions for helicopters,” says Bezhalel Machlis, president and chief executive of Elbit.

“Our integrated EW and DIRCM systems provide highly advanced threat detection and countermeasure capabilities, enhancing aircraft survivability and operational effectiveness in complex mission environments. We are proud to continue strengthening our partnerships and supporting our customers’ evolving needs in this important region.”

Although Elbit does not name the customer, it is possible that the contracts are with either Singapore or South Korea, both of whom are known to have equipped helicopters with Elbit self-protection systems.

South Korea, especially, is in the process of upgrading its rotorcraft fleet. This includes orders for 18 Boeing CH-47F Block Is to serve in the troop transport role. Notably, the US government’s Foreign Military Sales case for this transaction omitted a DIRCM system.

In addition, Seoul has a programme to upgrade 36 Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks, which includes survivability improvements, while it continues to acquire variants of the Korea Aerospace Industries KUH-1 Surion.