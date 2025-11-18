Morocco has become the latest customer for the Airbus Helicopters H225M Caracal, signing for 10 of the heavy-twins for combat search and rescue operations.

To be operated by the Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF), the Caracals will replace the service’s current fleet of 26 SA330 Pumas, which have been in operation for more than 40 years.

To be equipped with a double hoist installation, a searchlight and a Safran Euroflir 410 electro-optical system, the Moroccan H225Ms will also feature door guns and an electronic warfare system.

Its contract also includes a services and support package. No delivery timeline or contract value for the H225Ms was specified, however.

“We are honoured that Morocco has chosen to replace its legacy Puma fleet with the H225M,” says Bruno Even, chief executive of Airbus Helicopters.

“This is another step in the partnership we have been building over the decades with the Kingdom of Morocco.”

The Moroccan order is the latest sales success for the H225M, with other recent customers including Iraq and the Netherlands.

In a separate development, the RMAF has contracted L3Harris Technologies to support part of its fleet of Lockheed Martin C-130 tactical transports.

To run through 2029, the deal covers “avionics modification, programme depot maintenance, engine overhaul and other support efforts”, the US company says. Work will be performed at its facility in Waco, Texas.

“The upgraded fleet will improve the RMAF’s aircraft availability for a variety of missions, including tactical airlift, humanitarian assistance and special operations,” L3Harris says.

Aviation analytics company Cirium records Morocco as having 14 H-model Hercules airlifters in active use, along with two KC-130H tankers.

Additional reporting by Craig Hoyle