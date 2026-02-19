Air France-KLM is likely to make a decision soon on replacing its ageing Boeing 777-300ERs, as it continues with a group-wide fleet transformation effort.

“We are going to look at – probably sooner rather than later – a replacement for our long-haul Boeing 777-300ER aircraft when you look at how the order books are at both Airbus and Boeing,” said group chief executive Ben Smith during an earnings call on 19 February.

“There are two options there,” he adds, in reference to the Airbus A350-1000 (the airframer is also in the preliminary stages of assessing a stretch of that variant) and the still-to-be-certificated Boeing 777-9.

The group currently has 59 777-300ERs in its fleet, including 43 with Air France and 16 with KLM. The highest-density cabin configuration features 472 seats and is primarily used on leisure routes by Air France.

The group is already taking A350-900s and -1000s to replace its A330s and 777-200ERs, via a deal for 50 of the type signed in 2023, which topped up previous commitments for the widebody. In August last year it significantly downgraded its commitments for the larger A350 variant in its latest order from 11 of the 50 aircraft to just three, saying it would take more -900s instead.

Air France has been taking A350-900s since 2019, but the first delivery of the type for KLM is due to happen this year.

The group also has 787s operating for both network carriers.

Smith cites fleet “simplification” as a key focus for Air France in particular as part of a strategic roadmap launched in 2019.

Among other fleet activities in the group, Air France is replacing all of its A320ceo-family jets (it operates no A320neos) with A220s. Smith says the carrier expects to have 90-95 A220s in its fleet by the end of the decade, but does not comment on the group’s potential interest in a stretched A220-500.

Air France-KLM’s annual revenues of €33 billion ($39 billion) in 2025 were up 4.9% year on year, it said on 19 February, pushing its operating profit just over the €2 billion mark – a €403 million improvement on 2024. Its net income of €1.75 billion was up €1.3 billion year on year, but included nearly €700 million in unrealised foreign exchange gains.

KLM’s operating profit of €416 million was essentially flat year on year, while Air France’s €1.36 billion operating result was almost €400 million higher.

The group’s executives present a positive assessment of 2025 and the year to come, citing the business’s focus on premium cabins as a boon.