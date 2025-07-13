Dutch operator Zeusch Aviation has confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in the accident at Southend airport on 13 July,

The Lelystad-based company states that the accident occurred to its flight SUZ1, but has not elaborated.

Zeusch, which uses a fleet of Beechcraft B200 and C90A King Airs, says it is ”actively supporting the authorities with the investigation”.

The company specialises in services including medevac and transplant flights, aerial mapping, and filming.

It had recently unveiled a co-operation agreement to develop a retrofit plan which would equip its King Airs with hybrid-electric powerplants.

Preliminary flight information, yet to be confirmed, indicates a Zeusch B200 (PH-ZAZ) bound for Lelystad took off from runway 05 just before the accident was reported to emergency services at around 16:00.

The airport was subsequently closed according to a NOTAM.

Essex Police chief superintendent Morgan Cronin says: “We are working closely with all at the scene, as well as the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, to establish what has happened.”

Southend airport’s operator states that a “general aviation aircraft” is involved in the accident, and that the company is “working closely with the local authorities”.