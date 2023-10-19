Frontier Group Holdings has named longtime chief financial officer (CFO) James Dempsey as president of the company.

The parent of Denver-based Frontier Airlines announced the C-suite shake-up on 19 October, saying Dempsey will be replaced as CFO by current chief accounting officer Mark Mitchell.

Both Dempsey and Mitchell will report to chief executive Barry Biffle, who says the pair have “been invaluable members of Frontier’s senior leadership team for more than eight years”. Dempsey became CFO in 2014 and Mitchell joined the ultra-low-cost carrier in 2015.

“They are exceptional leaders who are well-positioned to guide our airline into the future,” Biffle adds.

Biffle has been president and CEO of Frontier since 2016. The company did not specify how Biffle’s role will change.

”In his new role, Dempsey will oversee the commercial, customer care (a segment encompassing contact centres and customer relations) and operations research, design and planning functions,” the airline says.

Frontier also named Rajat Khanna, previously vice-president of technology at Lowe’s Companies, as chief information officer, and named former Airbus vice-president of airline marketing Matthew Saks as treasurer.

Last month, Frontier cut its capacity forecast for the third quarter as demand for domestic leisure travel sagged in the USA. The company is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on 26 October.

Cirium fleets data shows Frontier operates more than 130 Airbus A320 family aircraft.