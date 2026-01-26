Brazilian carrier Gol has confirmed the death of its founder and board chairman Constantino de Oliveira Junior, who reportedly succumbed to cancer in Sao Paulo on 24 January.

Oliveira, who had previously worked as the company’s chief executive from 2001 to 2012, was 57 years old at the time of his death.

”The company’s operations, strategy, and commitments remain unchanged and continue under the leadership of its officers, members of the board of directors, and the reaming company’s executive team,” Gol says.

Antonio Kandir, currently vice-chairman of Gol’s board, steps into the role of board chairman on an interim basis while the company seeks a permanent replacement.

”Everyone at the Gol Group — its directors, officers and collaborators — express their sincere condolences to the family, friends, and all who knew and admired, as we do, the example and leadership of Mr Constantino Junior,” the airline says.

Sharing a controlling stake of the airline with his brothers, Oliveira helped launch the airline in August 2000. It began flying passengers early the following year.

”With an entrepreneurial vision and strong values, a company was born that is recognised for its excellence, a benchmark in innovation and for its commitment to Brazil’s development,” Gol says.

The company went public with an initial public offering in June 2004, and has since built a fleet of more than 140 Boeing 737s.

In May 2022, Gol and Colombian carrier Avianca signed an agreement to form Abra Group, which is now positioning itself to compete head-to-head with LATAM Airlines Group.

Several months later, Gol named Celso Ferrer as its new CEO, succeeding Paulo Kakinoff.

Adrian Neuhauser, CEO of Abra Group, says in a 26 January LinkedIn post: ”Constantino was not just a businessman; he was a visionary who understood that flying should not be a privilege of a few, but a right of many”.

”To this end, he transformed the Brazilian scenario by democratising air transport, and Abra Group was created to expand this purpose throughout Latin America,” he says.

In recent months, Gol has been neck-and-neck with Azul for the second-largest share of the domestic Brazilian market, with both trailing LATAM Brazil.

Gol now moves forward without Oliveira’s guidance.

”Over his 25 years of service to the company, he championed a culture of excellence, accountability and long-term value creation for shareholders, employees, customers and communities,” the airline says. ”Colleagues and partners remember him not only for his strategic acumen and courage in decision-making but also for his generosity, mentorship and his simple, humane, intelligent and approachable manner.”