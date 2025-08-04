Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury is philosophical over Boeing’s order book apparently benefiting from the US presidential administration’s tariff and trade agreements.

The administration has disclosed commitments to purchase Boeing aircraft from several countries, notably in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions – although the precise status of these orders has yet to be confirmed.

Boeing has a “powerful sales guy” in US president Donald Trump, Faury acknowledged during a briefing on 30 July. He says Boeing is benefiting from the political support, but this “forces us to be even better”.

Faury is confident in Airbus’s ability to compete with its product line-up. “We have to have excellent aircraft to win on the market,” he says.

The White House disclosed in May that Qatar Airways was taking up to 210 Boeing 777X and 787 widebodies and, in the same month, referred to a commitment from the United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways for 28 777Xs and 787s.

Gulf Air has agreed to a dozen 787s. Saudi Arabian lessor AviLease is ordering up to 30 Boeing 737 Max jets – although Airbus has also unveiled an agreement with AviLease for 77 aircraft including A350 freighters.

According to White House statements in July, Japan is committing to 100 Boeing aircraft, while “forthcoming commercial deals” between US and Indonesian companies include “procurement of aircraft” valued at over $3 billion.

Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto had stated, a few days previously, that he was “personally committed” to expanding flag-carrier Garuda Indonesia.

“To achieve this, we need new aircraft,” he added. “Boeing produces excellent aircraft, and so does Airbus.”

Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg indicated during a 29 July half-year briefing that the aircraft orders would help offset the financial impact of Trump’s tariff policies.