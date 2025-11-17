Boeing has developed an immersive virtual procedures trainer to enable pilots to undertake practice away from traditional training arenas.

Initially geared to the 737 Max family, it features high-fidelity 3D simulation intended to reduce familiarisation time and improve preparation prior to using formal flight-training devices.

Boeing says the system – known as the Virtual Airplane Procedures Trainer – provides “realistic flightdeck practice”.

“With this product, pilots can hone their skills, and training operators can tailor lessons to meet individual and organisational needs,” says Boeing Global Services vice president of commercial training solutions Chris Broom.

The airframer has developed the tool, for computers and iPad devices, in co-operation with Microsoft.

Microsoft corporate vice-president for manufacturing and mobility Dayan Rodriguez says the software specialist is “committed to accelerating learning while optimising confidence for pilots with safety at the core”.

Boeing says an “intuitive” authoring feature enables training managers to customise lessons, as well as instantly add or change procedures. The company plans to extend the system to other aircraft models.