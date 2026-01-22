Honeywell Aerospace has revealed more about the executive team that will lead the company following its planned spin-off from parent Honeywell later this year.

News of the appointments fill in details after Honeywell last November said Jim Currier, already chief executive of Honeywell Aerospace, will remain CEO of the standalone business following the divestiture, planned for the second half of 2026.

On 22 January, the company says Josh Jepsen will join Honeywell Aerospace as chief financial officer on 23 February. Jepsen is currently the CFO of Deere, better known as the John Deere tractor company.

He will succeed current Honeywell Aerospace CFO Sebastien Chague, who is not leaving the firm, though the company has not said what is next for Chague.

A career Deere employee, Jepsen joined that firm in 1999 as an intern and worked his way up the ranks, holding senior positions in the USA, Canada and Asia-Pacific region.

Honeywell Aerospace also confirms that the three executives now leading its three primary business divisions will retain oversight of those divisions following the split.

Specifically, 27-year Honeywell veteran Bob Buddecke will be CEO of Honeywell Aerospace’s Electronic Solutions business, which produces avionics, sensors and other equipment.

Dave Marinick, who has 37 years as a Honeywell employee, will be CEO of Honeywell Aerospace’s engines and power systems business, which sells turbofans, auxiliary power units and electric-power equipment.

Additionally, Rich DeGraff has been named CEO of Honeywell Aerospace’s control systems segment, a seller of products including air and thermal systems and actuators, lighting systems and wheels and brakes. DeGraff has spent 17 years at the company.

“These appointments position Honeywell Aerospace for long-term success as we advance toward launching an independent company that will play a vital role in the aerospace and defence industry,” says Currier. “Each of these leaders brings the skill, operational experience and deep customer focus needed to execute our strategy and drive continued growth as a pure-play aerospace business of our scale.”

Buddecke, DeGraff and Marinick will report to Currier.

“The business units they will lead are designed to sharpen strategic focus and align leadership with the company’s core technology platforms,” adds Honeywell Aerospace.

Parent entity Honeywell has been navigating a restructuring that involves two divestitures to form three separate publicly traded businesses – Honeywell Aerospace, Honeywell Automation and Honeywell Materials.

It completed the first divestment last year when it spun off the Materials division.

The company plans in the second half of this year to divest Honeywell Aerospace, leaving Honeywell Automation.