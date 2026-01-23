Russia’s Aviadvigatel PD-8 engine for the Yakovlev SJ-100 has passed bird-impact testing, advancing its certification progress.

The engine is intended to replace the PowerJet SaM146 introduced on the Superjet 100, the predecessor of the import-substituted SJ-100.

United Engine states that the powerplant “confirmed its stable operation” during the simulated bird-strike.

“The tests demonstrated the engine’s reliability and flight safety, even in emergency situations,” it adds.

PD-8 bird test-c-United Engine

Source: United Engine

Cannons fired objects to simulate collision with a bird flock

Impact testing took place at engine component manufacturer Saturn’s facility in Rybinsk.

Four objects were fired from a four-barrel cannon, sited 5m ahead of the engine, in the space of 1s, while the powerplant was operating at maximum thrust.

This simulated a collision with a flock of birds.

The objects hit the most critical sections of the fan blades – painted with yellow markings for greater visual evaluation – as well as aerodynamic fairing structures.

Saturn PD-8 deputy chief designer for nacelle and aircraft integration Sergei Mosin says the engine was “not damaged and remained controllable”.

“Under real-life operating conditions, an encounter with a flock of birds is not dangerous for the engine,” he says. “It will continue to operate reliably.”

