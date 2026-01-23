Russia’s Aviadvigatel PD-8 engine for the Yakovlev SJ-100 has passed bird-impact testing, advancing its certification progress.

The engine is intended to replace the PowerJet SaM146 introduced on the Superjet 100, the predecessor of the import-substituted SJ-100.

United Engine states that the powerplant “confirmed its stable operation” during the simulated bird-strike.

“The tests demonstrated the engine’s reliability and flight safety, even in emergency situations,” it adds.

Impact testing took place at engine component manufacturer Saturn’s facility in Rybinsk.

Four objects were fired from a four-barrel cannon, sited 5m ahead of the engine, in the space of 1s, while the powerplant was operating at maximum thrust.

This simulated a collision with a flock of birds.

The objects hit the most critical sections of the fan blades – painted with yellow markings for greater visual evaluation – as well as aerodynamic fairing structures.

Saturn PD-8 deputy chief designer for nacelle and aircraft integration Sergei Mosin says the engine was “not damaged and remained controllable”.

“Under real-life operating conditions, an encounter with a flock of birds is not dangerous for the engine,” he says. “It will continue to operate reliably.”