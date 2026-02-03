Singapore Airlines has extended its component services contract with Collins Aerospace for its Boeing 777 fleet for another five years.

The extension – under Collins’ FlightSense programme – covers 27 777s, including five 777 Freighters that have been added to the programme.

SIA has been a customer of the FlightSense programme on its 777 fleet since 2008.

“The new extension underscores Collins’ ability to deliver reliable and cost-effective maintenance support solutions to support the airline’s 777 operations,” the RTX unit states.

In 2022, the airline – and its low-cost unit Scoot – signed a long-term component MRO agreement under FlightSense for the 787 fleet.