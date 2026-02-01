Organisers of the Singapore air show expect overall turnout this year to surpass that of 2024’s, as it marks its 10th edition amid optimism that the Asia-Pacific aviation sector will continue to grow.

The biennial show will feature over 1,000 participating organisations from over 50 countries, and is expected draw over 110,000 attendees on trade and public days, according to Leck Chet Lam, managing director at air show organiser Experia Events.

Leck was speaking at a media conference on 1 February, ahead of the opening of the show.

Experia adds that country pavilions this year will take up the largest floor space in the show’s history, with 16 country pavilions, including new entrants from the Italian Trade Agency, as well as China.

Leck notes: “I think that is a…testimony that the [level] of foreign participation has grown – not just in skill, in size, but also in depth.”

He notes that the Asia-Pacific region will be “a growth engine”, adding that the outlook for this year remains “buoyant” for the air transport sector.

This year’s show will feature a new Space Summit 2026, a dedicated, separate event focused on the space sector that is also organised by Experia. The two-day summit will feature 20 space agencies, as well as more than 300 organisations, from 40 countries and regions.

Leck says holding the summit “is an opportune time” that shows the “maturation and growth” of the Singapore Airshow.

Key exhibitors at this year’s air show include Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Singapore-based ST Engineering, as well as Chinese airframer Comac.

Shanghai-headquartered Comac has brought three aircraft: with a C919 and C909 appearing in the static park, and a C919 performing a flying display.

In 2024, Comac made headlines by showcasing its aircraft in Singapore for the first time. The occasion also marked the C919’s international debut since its service entry in 2023.

This year’s show will also feature a growing crop of “emerging innovators”, as well as a “new wave of defence technology innovators”. Leck says this reflects that the “Asia Pacific is thriving, in terms of innovation…growth, and in terms of R&D”.

The show will run from 3-8 February.