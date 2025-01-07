Denmark, Norway extend joint C-130J support deal with Marshall
Denmark and Norway have extended their joint C-130J support agreement with Marshall Aerospace for an additional seven years, ensuring continued maintenance and support for their respective fleets. The collaboration, which began in 2009, has been praised for enhancing operational readiness and cost efficiency. Under the new contract, Marshall will continue to provide depth maintenance, engineering, and logistical support for the C-130J aircraft. This extension underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in maintaining military aviation capabilities. Read more…
Government auditors uphold Sierra Nevada’s contract win for new US Army intelligence jet
The US Government Accountability Office has upheld the US Army’s decision to award Sierra Nevada Corporation a contract to supply a new intelligence aircraft, dismissing a protest from a competing bidder. The contract, valued at $757 million, involves the delivery of up to 75 aircraft, designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The decision affirms Sierra Nevada’s proposed aircraft, based on the Bombardier Global 6500 business jet, as meeting the Army’s requirements. This outcome supports the Army’s strategic objectives to enhance its intelligence capabilities with advanced technology. Read more…
US Air Force tests MQ-9 operations from austere runways
The US Air Force has conducted tests with the MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operating from austere runways, enhancing its capabilities for deployment in remote and challenging environments. These tests, part of the Agile Combat Employment initiative, aim to improve the flexibility and resilience of US military forces. The MQ-9’s ability to launch and recover from less developed airstrips could significantly expand its operational reach and effectiveness. This development underscores a strategic shift towards more adaptable and rapid response options in military operations. Read more…
USAF to re-open competition for Next-Generation Ejection Seat fleet modernisation
The US Air Force is set to re-open the competition for its next-generation ejection seat fleet modernisation programme, aiming to replace ageing systems in its aircraft. This decision follows a previous contract award to Collins Aerospace, which was subsequently protested by rival contractor Martin-Baker. The re-evaluation will ensure a fair competitive process, with the Air Force emphasising the importance of safety and innovation in its selection criteria. The outcome will impact the ejection seat upgrades for various fighter and bomber aircraft, enhancing pilot safety and operational capability. Read more…
Japan cleared for massive AMRAAM buy
Japan has received US State Department approval for the potential acquisition of up to 150 AIM-120C-7/8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment, valued at approximately $2.9 billion. This move aims to enhance Japan’s air defence capabilities amid regional security concerns, particularly regarding North Korea and China. The proposed sale underscores the strengthening of US-Japan defence ties and supports the strategic interests of both nations. The deal will also include training, technical support, and logistical assistance to ensure effective integration of the missiles into Japan’s existing systems. Read more…
Ireland orders four Airbus Helicopters H145Ms
RAF completes Red 6 augmented reality trial aboard Hawk T2
Philippine air force retires OV-10 Bronco, AH-1S Cobra
Turkey's Baykar to acquire Italy's Piaggio Aerospace
Super Tucano continues winning streak with pair of new orders
