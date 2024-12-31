Embraer has disclosed two new orders for the A-29 Super Tucano from a undisclosed customers for a total of 10 aircraft.

An unidentified African nation will take four of the light-attack/trainers for missions including border surveillance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, close air support, counterinsurgency, and advanced flight training. No contract value or delivery timeline were disclosed.

Separately, a second unidentified customer is to acquire six A-29s with “enhanced capabilities” for missions including battlefield air interdiction, close air support, maritime patrol and maritime strike. Deliveries are scheduled to take place in 2026.

In 2024, Embraer has sold the Super Tucano to the air forces of Paraguay (6) and Uruguay (6), while Portugal is to receive 12 examples of the NATO-standard A-29N.