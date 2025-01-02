The Italian government has cleared the sale of Piaggio Aerospace to Turkish unmanned air vehicle maker Baykar Technologies.

After looking at three bids for Piaggio, which has been in extraordinary receivership since 2018, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy authorised Baykar to proceed with the acquisition. The sale comes after previous efforts to sell the company fell through.

This will see “all corporate complexes” of Piaggio obtained by Baykar. The ministry feels that the Baykar acquisition will best serve the interests of Piaggio’s creditors and employees.

“The relaunch of the company is guaranteed, with a clear and ambitious industrial vision,” says senator Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

“After six years of waiting, we are giving Piaggio Aerospace a future, a strategic asset for our country, with a long-term production perspective, safeguarding corporate complexes and workforce.”

Baykar, for its part, says the acquisition will help it expand in the European aerospace market.

No financial details about the transaction were issued.

Piaggio was in limbo for over six years after its major shareholder, Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala, withdrew support.

In March 2024, Urso extended Piaggio’s extraordinary receivership – an Italian business restructuring process – until May 2025.