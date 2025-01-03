The US Air Force (USAF) is re-evaluating its procurement strategy for installing replacement ejection seats across multiple combat aircraft types, with a pending new request for proposals “to allow additional companies to compete for the contract”.

In 2020, the air force awarded Collins Aerospace a sole-source deal for the Next-Generation Ejection Seat (NGES) programme, attributing its selection to “previous market research and assessment of technological maturity”.

The US company is currently integrating its Advanced Combat Ejection Seat 5 (ACES 5) escape system with the Boeing F-15E. Under its original NGES strategy, the USAF also planned to install the same seat across its Fairchild Republic A-10, Lockheed Martin F-16 and F-22, and Boeing B-1B fleets.

Announced on 20 December, the service’s decision to re-explore competition “follows analysis of industry information in response to a sources sought notice in August 2024”, it says. This activity “gathered critical input from industry partners on the NGES programme and allowed the programme team to gain valuable insights and technical feedback from potential vendors”.

“With new data, updated market research, and evolving operational demands, the air force will issue a revised acquisition strategy,” the service says. “While the introduction of competition within the NGES programme will initially focus on the F-16, the decisions following the competition could extend to other platforms, including the F-22 and B-1.”

“The decision to re-open the competition underscores our commitment to continually assess our strategies to ensure we meet warfighter needs and timelines,” says Andrew Hunter, assistant secretary of the air force for acquisition, technology and logistics. “By reassessing market conditions and fostering competition, we ensure industry delivers the best possible solutions for both current and future air force requirements. Our priority is to stay flexible and responsive to emerging technologies while keeping existing programmes on schedule to meet operational needs.”

The USAF confirms that it “will continue its current programme of record with Collins Aerospace to develop, integrate, and field the F-15 NGES”, under a $700 million contract to replace the legacy ACES II seat. Separately, the company also is providing its ACES 5 for the Boeing T-7A Red Hawk advanced jet trainer on order for the USAF.

Indications of a return to a competitive approach for delivering the wider fleet modernisation will come as good news to UK manufacturer Martin-Baker. The company already supplies its US18E ejection seat for Lockheed’s current Block 70/72 production standard of the F-16, and also provides the US16E for the airframer’s fifth-generation F-35.