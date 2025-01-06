Denmark and Norway have extended their joint maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) deal with UK specialist Marshall for their respective fleets of Lockheed Martin C-130J tactical transports.

“The latest agreement will add two years to the current contract period, with options for further extension possible,” Marshall says. To be conducted at its Cambridge airport site in the UK, the work will span “a range of depth maintenance, predominantly comprising C, C2 and D checks”, it adds.

Each operating four examples, the two nations have jointly contracted MRO services on their J-model airlifters since 2012. However, Marshall notes that it has supported Royal Norwegian Air Force- and Royal Danish Air Force-operated Hercules since 1977 and 1986, respectively.

“We will continue to cultivate these long-standing relationships, working with the evolving needs of both customers as we provide high-quality, low-risk depth maintenance with industry-leading turnaround times,” says Marshall MRO services and solutions director Chris Dare.