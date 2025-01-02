Ireland has ordered four Airbus Helicopters H145Ms for operation by the Irish Air Corps as replacements for its fleet of elderly H135s.

Valued at €91.7 million ($94 million), excluding tax, deliveries under the contract – placed with Oxford airport-based Airbus Helicopters UK – are expected to begin in early 2027.

Dublin says it will use the German-built light-twins for pilot training and to support the operations of the Irish Defence Forces including provision of intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) capability and light-attack missions.

No details of the configuration for the Irish Air Corps have been disclosed, but the H145M is designed for integration with the airframer’s HForce modular weapons system.

“These new light multi-role helicopters, proven in their service in other militaries, will not only enhance the Irish Air Corps rotary capability but will also serve as a critical enabler to the army, naval service and special operations forces,” says General Sean Clancy, chief of staff of the Irish Defence Forces.

“The acquisition of the H145M helicopters marks a significant milestone for the Air Corps. These light multi-role helicopters will serve as a critical enabler for training, ISTAR and armed-support operations,” adds Brigadier General Rory O’Connor, Irish Air Corps commander.