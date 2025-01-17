Manila’s fleet of Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk helicopters continues to grow, with 10 additional rotorcraft delivered during 2024.

The 10 deliveries of the PZL Mielec-produced rotorcraft stem from a 2022 order for 32 Black Hawks.

The Philippine air force says that the first five S-70is were delivered in June 2024, followed by five in December. The deliveries take Manila’s total fleet of S-70is to 25 examples.

Sikorsky parent Lockheed Martin says the remaining 22 helicopters will be delivered “over the next two years.”

Ultimately Manila will operate 47 S-70is.

“When deliveries are completed, the Philippines will have the largest fleet of S-70i Black Hawks in the world, growing the global fleet of Black Hawks which supports interoperability and commonality and is a key deterrence and security advantage in the Indo-Pacific,” says Hamid Salim, viceapresident of army and air force systems at Sikorsky.

Lockheed adds that it has invested in local support operations in the Philippines for the S-70i fleet.