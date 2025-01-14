The US government has cleared the possible sale of Bell 412 utility helicopters to Zambia.

The package is valued at $100 million and includes an unspecified number of rotorcraft, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Also included are various systems, training, support, logistics, and other elements consistent with the possible sale.

“The proposed sale will improve Zambia’s capability to conduct peacekeeping and regional security, disaster response, and humanitarian aid missions over long distances and in non-standard weather conditions,” says the DSCA.

“Zambia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

Funding for the posssible acquisition will come from the US government and Zambia.

FlightGlobal’s 2025 World Air Forces Directory shows that Zambia’s air force already operates four Bell 212/412s.

In addition, it operates 12 Bell 205s, two Bell 206s, five Russian Helicopters Mi-171s, and seven Harbin Z-9s.