Regional turboprop manufacturer ATR has continued its recent run of sales success, booking a 16-unit order from Air Algerie for 16 ATR 72-600s – the largest commitment from an African operator in the airframer’s history.

To be operated by a newly created subsidiary of the flag carrier, Domestic Airlines, the new 72-seaters are scheduled to arrive between 2026 and 2028.

Domestic Airlines will be focussed on improving connectivity across Algeria, especially in the southern part of the country.

Air Algerie is an existing operator of the twin-turboprops, boasting a fleet of 12 of the older ATR 72-500s, plus three -600s, having placed direct orders with the manufacturer in 2008 and 2014.

Also included in the deal is an ATR 72-600 full-flight simulator – the first of its kind in Africa – which will be installed in Air Algerie’s existing training centre.

At the halfway point of the year, ATR had already booked 30 orders, including a 19-aircraft deal from Taiwan’s Uni Air, against a total of 56 orders in 2024.