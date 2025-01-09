Airbus commercial aircraft chief Christian Scherer insists the airframer’s improved delivery figures disguise a stronger performance on its industrial operation.

The airframer handed over 766 aircraft in 2024.

While this was 31 aircraft more than the previous year’s level, Scherer argues that this does not reflect the scale of the achievement.

He says the figures “hide an even better performance on the industrial side”, because the airframer’s 735 deliveries in 2023 included “quite a bit of existing inventory”.

“That’s the reason for the good satisfaction,” he adds.

The company is aiming to expand its production capabilities to feature 10 A320neo final assembly lines by 2026, all of which will be A321neo-compatible, as it seeks to take monthly build rates of the family to 75 in 2027.

Airbus had initially aimed for 800 deliveries this year but revised the target downwards at mid-year, after encountering persistent supply-chain snags with engines, aerostructures and cabin equipment.

Chief executive Guillaume Faury, at a third-quarter briefing in October, had said full-year deliveries would be “around” 770 – and that a margin of plus-or-minus 20 aircraft “would fall into” this guidance.

Airbus released its full-year order and delivery data on 9 January.

Speaking as the airframer detailed the figures, Scherer said that the numbers – particularly in the widebody sector – were “something to celebrate” considering the “variety of headwinds”.

“We’re not increasing production as far as our customers would like, and therefore as far as we would like,” he admits.

But the company has “shown a lot of strength”, he says, and the result gives him “reason for optimism” for 2025, despite the continuing issues presented by the supply chain. “I’m confident we’re on a ramp, the ramp we’re planning,” he says.