Russian aerospace firm United Aircraft is aiming to develop a further modernisation of the Ilyushin Il-76, upgrading the TD models before the end of the decade.

The variant – designated the Il-76TD-90A – is a commercial transport sector variant of the Il-76MD-90A already in production.

United Aircraft says commercial carriers operate over 100 Il-76TDs, manufactured in Tashkent, which are nearing the end of their service lives.

It states that the Il-76TD-90A version will feature improvements to flight performance as well as modern avionics, enabling the aircraft to be flown with a crew of three.

The company’s Ilyushin division is negotiating with potential Russian and foreign operators of the new model.

Managing director Daniil Brenerman believes the aircraft – deliveries of which are planned to start in 2028 – will be of “great interest”.

Federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia has newly issued a type certificate to Ilyushin covering Il-76 modifications, detailing flight performance characteristics and operational limitations.

Rosaviatsia chief Dmitry Yadrov says the documentation will provide greater transparency on changes to the aircraft’s design and “increase the export potential”.