UK air cargo specialist Air One is broadening its presence in Asia, driven by freight carrier One Air’s securing approvals to serve cities in China, Japan and Malaysia.

One Air uses a fleet of three Boeing 747-400 freighters – a third was introduced on lease from the United Arab Emirates’ AeroTransCargo in September, in response to capacity demand in Asia and Europe.

The UK carrier, which initially flew Hong Kong sectors, has received regulatory approval from Chinese authorities to serve airports including Zhengzhou, Hangzhou and Tianjin.

It has also obtained operator approvals from Japanese and Malaysian regulators.

Air One serves as a commercial sales partner to One Air and other capacity providers, whose overall fleet comprising 11 747-400 freighters.

It adds that this marketed fleet will modernise next year with the addition of two Boeing 777 freighters.

Air One says the new Asian flight approvals will underpin its presence in the region, with chief commercial officer Peter Scholten stating that they mark a “pivotal moment” for the company.

“The new regulatory approvals and fleet growth being delivered by the airlines we represent reinforce our ability to deliver exceptional service,” he says.

As part of its Asian expansion, Air One is to open a Hong Kong office to strengthen its ability to assist customers and airline partners.