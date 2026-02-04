Indian seaplane operator Mehair has signed a deal to acquire as many as 10 examples of the Polaris hybrid-electric seaplane being developed for 2030 service entry by US start-up Tidal Flight.

With the agreement, finalised on 4 February during the Singapore air show, Mehair has placed firm orders for five aircraft and taken options on a further five.

“They are the leading seaplane operator in India. This is a huge opportunity to bring sustainable aviation to a growing market,” says Tidal co-founder and chief executive Jude Augustine.

“We are very excited about going into sustainable aviation,” says Sakshi Mutha, director at Mehair. “India is getting more into seaplanes. It’s a faster mode of transport.”

Tidal is developing a nine-12 passenger high-wing aircraft with two aft-mounted propellers, aiming for first flight in 2028 and service entry two years later. The aircraft is to be capable of operating from water or runways.

Mehair previously operated seaplanes but suspended flights during the Covid-19 pandemic. But it plans to get off the ground again in April, flying services from from India’s Andaman Islands with leased amphibious Cessna 208 Caravans.

The company recently received Indian government authority to operate 92 seaplane routes.

Tidal started with $4 million in initial venture capital, has secured $1.25 million through a US Air Force contract and expects early next year to close a series one financing round of $20-30 million.

The company has opened a hangar at Chesapeake Regional airport in Virginia and is building an iron bird test stand and developing a hybrid powertrain demonstrator.

Tidal has secured orders from 12 customers in nine countries covering as many as 150 aircraft.