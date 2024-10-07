Air Serbia has introduced a third Airbus A330-200, expanding its widebody fleet, during a ceremony at Belgrade.

It is also expecting a fourth to arrive by the end of this year.

The carrier’s latest A330 – originally delivered to Etihad Airways in 2014 – was previously operated by Air Belgium.

It was flown from an airfield on the Belgian-Dutch border to the Serbian capital on 4 October.

The twinjet (YU-ARD) is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines and is configured with 22 business-class and 240 economy-class seats.

Air Serbia says it carries a special livery to promote Expo 2027 which will be held in Belgrade – and that the next A330 will also feature the scheme.

“From Chicago and New York in the West, to Tianjin and Guangzhou in the East, the national airline’s aircraft will present Serbia and Expo 2027 to a global audience,” says chief executive Jiri Marek.

Air Serbia brought in its initial pair of A330s – YU-ARB and YU-ARC – in 2021-22.