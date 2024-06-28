In the latest episode – sponsored by Panasonic Avionics – Graham and Lewis discuss the industry outlook following the recent IATA AGM in Dubai, including an improved profit forecast from the association.

They then look at the latest consolidation developments, including a surprise tie-up seeking to take remedies from IAG’s acquisition of Air Europa, and potential moves from the Middle East’s Qatar Airways.

They also discuss the new Airline Business website (www.flightglobal.com/airline-business) ahead of the second-quarter earnings season.

