Swiss leisure carrier Edelweiss has unveiled the new cabin it will fit on its Airbus A350-900 fleet, replacing the interior originally based on a LATAM configuration.

Edelweiss has four A350s, introduced in 2025, and will take another pair by the end of this year.

The aircraft – which are replacing its A340s – were formerly operated by Latin American carrier LATAM.

Edelweiss initially retained the 339-seat LATAM layout, comprising 30 business-class, 63 premium-economy, and 246 economy seats.

But it has shown off its new cabin which features fewer overall seats – a total of 319 – and includes 32 in the business cabin, plus 28 premium-economy and 259 economy seats.

The initial aircraft with the new interior will enter service in December this year.

Edelweiss will convert the other five A350s over the course of January-July 2027, with all the aircraft available for the summer season.

It says the refit will “strategically expanding its premium offerings”.

The airline will remove the 3-3-3 layout in the premium-economy cabin and replace it with a more spacious 2-3-2 configuration.

Its business cabin will have 32 seats, a slight increase, in a 1-2-1 layout and include four suites. The revised layout also enables slightly more legroom in the economy section.

“We seized the opportunity to rethink our entire cabin product and develop it consistently with our guests’ well-being in mind,” says chief executive Bernd Bauer.

“Our aim was to create a space that exudes tranquility, is of high quality, and clearly positions itself as a premium product.”

As part of the change, the colour scheme is being “deliberately reduced”, with a design comprising various shades of blue, the carrier states.