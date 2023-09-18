Swiss carrier Edelweiss is to introduce six Airbus A350-900s, formerly operated by Latin American carrier LATAM, to replace its fleet of five A340-300s.

Edelweiss will introduce the twinjets from summer 2025 and complete the renewal by the end of 2026.

It states that the first four aircraft will temporarily retain the LATAM interior configuration, comprising 339 seats in three classes.

These include 30 lie-flat business seats, and 63 seats in the premium-economy cabin.

Edelweiss says this decision is the result of “worldwide material shortages” and reduced maintenance capacity.

But it adds that it will install a “completely new” cabin interior at a later date.

“This will once again significantly enhance comfort and the travel experience for all guests,” it says. “Edelweiss is investing a three-digit million sum for this.”

Edelweiss says the switch to A350s, with the type’s longer range, will enable it to offer new holiday destinations. Chief executive Bernd Bauer says the aircraft will be deployed on the whole Edelweiss network from Zurich, including some 20 destinations in the Americas, Africa, Asia and the Indian Ocean.