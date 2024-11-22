Norse Atlantic Airways is expanding its Scandinavian reach by establishing an operation from Stockholm Arlanda next year.

It will open a twice-weekly route from Stockholm to Bangkok from the end of October 2025, the beginning of the winter season.

Norse uses a fleet of Boeing 787s. The aircraft will be configured with 338 seats in two cabin classes.

“This new route ensures travellers have a premium, yet budget-friendly, choice on one of the most in-demand long-haul routes,” says Norse chief Bjorn Tore Larsen.

The Bangkok route builds on Norse’s Asian presence, and reinforces its ambition to expand beyond the transatlantic sector.

Norse operates transatlantic routes from several European cities including Oslo, London, Paris, Berlin and Rome.

Swedish airports operator Swedavia says the airline will “play an important role” by offering Thai connections.

“There is great confidence in the Swedish air travel market and Norse’s investment [at Stockholm] is a clear sign of this,” says Swedavia chief Jonas Abrahamsson.