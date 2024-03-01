Oneworld’s opening of a lounge at Amsterdam Schiphol airport last week came as more airlines talk up the positive role that alliances are playing in the post-Covid market.

The Schiphol lounge is the alliance’s first in Europe and its second globally, following the opening of its first dedicated lounge at Seoul Incheon airport a couple of weeks earlier.

The development brings Oneworld into line with Star Alliance and SkyTeam, which already operated dedicated lounges, but still chimes with a broad sense that airlines are attaching more value to alliance membership today than they were before the global pandemic upended the industry.

The underlying alliance value proposition has not changed, but airline and alliance executives notes that Covid-era developments such as the squeeze on finances and the rationalisation of networks have made airlines keener to tap that value.

“Coming out of Covid, we’ve all gone through really difficult times, and as we were thinking about our long-term strategy and what we wanted to focus on, one thing that was clear to us was the need to focus on increasing our earnings through asset-light, capital-light businesses or initiatives,” said IAG chief commercial strategy officer Julio Rodriguez during a ceremony to mark the opening of the Schiphol lounge.

“Growing [through] our partners and leveraging our partners is a very, very fundamental part of the IAG strategy.”

Rodriguez cites IAG carrier Iberia’s launch of flight’s to Oneworld stablemate Qatar Airways’ Doha hub as an example of this strategy in action.

“If you think about just recently Iberia launching Madrid-Doha… clearly that is a very capital-light use of the resources – getting exposure via our partner in Qatar to dozens, hundreds of destinations in Asia where we would otherwise not have exposure to,” he says.

“This is all about joining forces, leveraging each other, sharing resources, sharing infrastructure for the benefit of our customer.”

Speaking to Airline Business in Amsterdam, Oneworld’s vice-president of customer experience, delivery and membership Gerhard Girkinger concurs with Rodriguez’s comments, highlighting the alliance role in offsetting some of the network rationalisation that occurred during the pandemic.

“One of the things that we have seen as an alliance is coming out of Covid a lot of airlines have optimised their networks and are relying on partner airlines to get to certain places that they would have probably gone themselves before,” Girkinger says.

“Streamlining their networks and [having] a reliance on other airlines is a very cost-effective way of still getting your customers where you want to get them.”

A striking example of that dynamic in action is Finnair’s decision to put its Oneworld partners at the centre of the strategy rethink made necessary by the closure of Russian airspace to flights by European carriers.

But Girkinger’s comments also chime with thoughts from executives at other alliances.

”You remember a few years ago [people] were even questioning the future of alliances, saying the ultimate model is JVs, is equity partnerships – why do we need an alliance?” asked SkyTeam chief executive Patrick Roux in November last year.

He suggests alliances are proving their worth to members today by providing ways to accelerate co-operation among partners of all types and to develop seamless travel options for customers.

“We believe that we have shown the power of alliances,” Roux says, pointing to new tools and initiatives SkyTeam has rolled out in recent years – notably during the pandemic.

Girkinger also points to the joint purchasing of sustainable aviation fuel as a way in which Oneworld is adapting to the sector’s most-pressing needs, while Star Alliance’s decision to embrace multi-modal travel through its signing of a deal with German railway operator Deutsche Bahn in 2022 falls into a similar category.

One thing that has not changed since Covid, however, is that technology continues to underpin the core alliance mission to deliver a ‘seamless’ journey for passengers, enhancing the loyalty and frequent flyer benefits already on offer to airline customers.

“We are using this 25th anniversary year to launch some initiatives that we have talked about over the past few years,” says Girkinger. “Our Carrier Connect product, which will enable you to check in and retrieve your boarding pass on any member airline app – you will see that over the course of the year we have made significant progress on that front.

“Our goal is seamlessness across alliance channels,” he adds.

With the additions of Alaska Airlines as a Oneworld member and Virgin Atlantic as a SkyTeam member since Covid-19 hit – and with alliance-switching a high-profile feature of discussions on current airline consolidation efforts – the three global airline groupings have certainly emerged from Covid-19 with an enhanced profile.