Airbus has bolstered its bid to sell A400M tactical transports to the United Arab Emirates by entering into an industrial pact with Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala.

Signed on the last day of the 17-21 November Dubai air show, the collaboration framework agreement spans “manufacturing, assembly and support” activities, Airbus Defence & Space says.

“Under the terms of the agreement, Strata, an advanced aerostructure manufacturing facility, is in line to become a supplier to the A400M programme, providing a number of work packages which are being defined between Strata and Airbus,” the European airframer states.

Airbus also will support its partner’s planned establishment of a National Aerospace Training Centre of Excellence in Al Ain.

“We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Mubadala through this landmark agreement, which reflects our shared commitment to advancing the UAE’s aerospace industry,” says Jean-Brice Dumont, Airbus Defence & Space’s head of air power.

Meanwhile, Amer Siddiqui, Mubadala’s executive director, UAE clusters unit, says that the pact will help to position it as a “key contributor to the global aerospace supply chain, while also investing in the skills and capabilities that will drive our sector’s future growth”.

Speaking at the show on 18 November, Dumont had pledged to announce new partnering agreements with local industry, providing “significant workshare in the country” in the event of the UAE selecting the A400M.

The nation’s air force has an aged fleet of eight Lockheed Martin C-130H and L-100-model airlifters, which aviation analytics company Cirium records as being aged between 38 and 49 years.